Tamil Actress Shivani Narayanan Shares Photo Of Her Temple Visit On Birthday

Tamil actress Shivani Narayanan has a huge fan following on social media and she has been able to create a good fan base since her television debut in 2016 with Pagal Nilavu. She became popular among Tamil television audiences after her participation in Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Recently the actress shared a few photos on Instagram from her temple visit on her birthday and the photos are going viral.

In one of the photos Shivani is seen standing in the temple with a garland in her hand. In another photo she is seen feeding the cows at the temple. On Shivani’s 21st birthday, on May 5, She went to a temple and there she clicked these pictures. Sharing the pictures Shivani wrote, “Birthday 2022 5/5. Thanks a lot everyone for all your lovely wishes." Her fans showered birthday wishes on the post. And many of them have also complimented her natural beauty. The post has received over 1.78 lakh likes.

Shivani has 3.5 million followers on her Instagram. She often shares her pictures from photo shoots and dance videos with her fans.

She made her acting debut in 2016 with the TV series Pagal Nilavu, in which she played the role of Sneha Arjun. The show broadcasted on Star Vijay. She has also worked in several television serials including the reality shows like Jodi Number 1 Fun Unlimited, Raja Rani Season 1, Rettai Roja and many more.

Shivani made her debut in films with the Tamil action thriller movie Vikram. It is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International the film featured Kamal Hassan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das played supporting roles in the movie.

