Tamil Actress Sree Nithi Back With Another Claim About Simbu; Check Here

Tamil actress Sree Nithi shot to fame with the TV serial Senthoora Poove. Sree has worked only on a couple of projects but remains in the spotlight due to her opinions. Recently, in an interview with a YouTube channel, Sree said that she was in love with Simbu. For those who don’t know, actor Silambarasan Rajendar is affectionately called Simbu.

After revealing this, Sree said that Silambarasan is getting married to the wrong person. According to Sree, she was once locked at home by Simbu. Sree said that she was caught in a very difficult situation and had to ask people to save her. These claims were denied by Sree’s mother and Simbu.

Sree has faced criticism for her interview, from Simbu fans, with some even suggesting that she needed medical help. Another wrote that the host of this interview should be applauded for not laughing while listening to Sree’s answers. Several others wrote that she was suffering from a deteriorating mental condition. Rest were equally critical of the statements made by Sree.

This interview is not the first wherein Sree has spoken about herself and Simbu. Not too long ago, Sree shared a funny meme involving Simbu. Sharing this meme, Sree wrote that one day, everyone will get married and only she and Silambarasan will be left.

Apart from these claims, Sree also made headlines when she talked about her casting couch experience. The Thari actress was asked whether she was ready for “adjustment" by a producer. At that point, Sree said that she could not understand the meaning of the word “adjustment".

She was explained by a person that adjustment meant sexual favours. Sree said that she refused the proposal. Sree was up for even a bigger shock when she was told that her mother could also help. According to Sree, she had met such people regularly in the entertainment industry.

