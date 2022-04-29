Tamil Actress Sujitha Receives Best Role Model Actress Award

Actress Sujitha is known for portraying powerful female characters in her films and television shows. The actress who is currently part of the popular Tamil television show, Pandian Stores, has become quite popular for her role of Dhanam. Recently, she was honoured with the Best Role Model Actress award by the governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Sujitha posted a series of photos from the award ceremony on Instagram. Sharing the proud moment with her fans, the actress wrote, “It’s always great to be recognised for our hard work. That too honouring you as the best in field is immense pleasure. I have been awarded as the best role model actress."

Sujitha chose to wear traditional attire for the big event, which reflected her simplicity and beauty. In the photos, she is seen accepting the award from the governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan. Her happiness is quite evident as she posed alongside the governor with a huge smile on her face.

As soon as Sujitha uploaded the pictures, comments started pouring in from her fans and industry friends. Actress Meera Krishna commented on the photos with applause emoticons. Many of her fans congratulated Sujitha for this huge moment. One of the users commented, “Wonderful! That title is apt for you, Congratulations!!! Many more to come."

The actress has earlier bagged the Nandi Award, one of the prestigious awards in south film industry, as the best child artist. She has also won the Vijay TV Award for best supporting actress.

Sujitha started her career as a child artist in Tamil films. Ever since she hasn’t turned back and has continued working in various films and television programmes. Sujitha has been a part of the industry for more than three decades now and has appeared in many Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films

