Tamil Actress Yashika Aannand Sets Temperatures Soaring In Bling Outfit

Tamil film and television actress Yashika Aannand, who kicked off her career as an Instagram model, leaves no opportunity to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices. After leaving fans gushing over her dazzling Diwali look, the Bigg Boss Tamil 2 star set the internet ablaze, yet again, with pictures of her latest photoshoot. On Wednesday, October 26, Yashika shared a streak of photos of herself rocking a blingy outfit.

The 23-year-old actress looked bewitching as she flaunted her figure in silver co-ord ethnic wear with a plunging neckline. Yashika complemented her outfit with minimal accessories, which included statement golden earrings and an oxidized bracelet. She rounded off her uber-chic look with winged eyeliner, pink eyeshadow, and matching lips, along with straightened hair.

Seeking her fans’ opinions on their favourite picture among the lot, the Bestie actress wrote, “Help me choose so confused."

Check out Yashika Aannand’s Instagram post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkLWxDDyDv5/?hl=en

A couple of days ago, Yashika Aannand gave fans a glimpse of her Diwali celebration on Instagram. She opted for an all-yellow ensemble, which comprised an embroidered top with mirror work and a long skirt, for ringing in the festival of lights in style. Yashika paired her outfit with an intricately designed golden maang tikka and matching bracelets.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkFxGZxyoCa/?hl=en

Yashika Aannand was last seen in Venkat Ragavan’s psychological action comedy film Kadamaiyai Sei, which was released in August this year. The model actress has a string of upcoming Tamil projects in the pipeline, including Ivan Than Uthaman, Pambattam, Sulphur and Siruthai Siva. She will also be seen in cameo appearances in Prabhu Deva’s Bagheera and Arav’s Raja Bheema.

