Tamil Comedian Sathish Muthukrishnan Shares Heart-Melting Pics With Daughter

Well-known comedian Sathish Muthukrishnan has been over the moon since he embraced parenthood in November 2020. He and his wife Sindhu became parents to a daughter named Niharika. Recently he bagged the favourite hero debut award for the film Naai Sekar. Sathish shared some pictures posing with the award and his daughter.

In the caption, Sathish extended his thanks to Zeal Awards for this wonderful moment. He also thanked film producers Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh and Kalpathi S. Suresh.

His fans were impressed. One wrote that Sathish and his daughter look super cute in these snaps. Another said that Niharika would be proud of her father’s achievement.

Fans also expressed their excitement for his upcoming ventures. One fan also asked about updates regarding Thamizh Padam’s third part.

This is not the only time Sathish and his daughter Niharika’s pictures have gone viral. Sathish had shared a picture with Niharika on May 25 as well. Fans were quite happy with this snap and formed a beeline in the comment section praising them. One user wrote that Niharika has one of the cutest angel-like smiles. Rest showered a lot of heart reactions in the comment section.

Apart from these posts, Sathish is excited about the film Kanam written and directed by Shree Karthick. Kanam narrates the story of friends who travel back in time with the help of a scientist. He shared a glimpse of this film on his Instagram story. Kanam is releasing on September 9. Amala Akkineni, Sharwanand and other actors are also there in Kanam.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/actorsathish/2901200264932730947/?hl=en

Besides Kanam, Sathish is also busy with films titled Oh My Ghost, Vetri Kondaan, Theemai Dhaan Vellum and Pistha.

