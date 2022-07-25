Tamil Director Arjun Sarja's Mother Dies of Age-Related Ailments

Lakshmi Devamma, the mother of Tamil director and producer Arjun Sarja, died on Sunday. She was 85 years old and died because of age-related ailments. Devamma was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Lakshmi is also the grandmother of the late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, who died back in June 2020 due to cardiac arrest.

Lakshmi Devamma’s body will be kept at rest at Jakunalli, near their home town Madhugiri. She will be cremated in Arjun’s garden near his father Shakti Prasad’s mausoleum. Chief Minister MK Stalin has condoled the death of Lakshmi Devamma.

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghana Raj shared a picture and penned a heartfelt note. In the note, she writes, “Iron lady for a reason. Ajji and I have had a beautiful relationship. We agreed and disagreed on various things except for Chiru. We have our moments where we both have been equally stubborn and have even fought. But you have always believed in me. I will miss you calling me early in the morning.

“I will miss our coffee sessions at home, you cooking mutton chops for Chiru. I will always remember the day you did not want to let go of me in hospital.’’ Arjun and his brother Kishore have not said a word after the demise. Dhruv Sarja has also shared a story on Instagram and wrote “Miss you forever darling. Love you forever."

Media channels reporting the cremation ceremony have shown thousands of people crowding outside Sarja’s house. Police had to be called to disperse the supporters.

For the unversed, Lakshmi Devamma was a school teacher in Mysore. Devamma had two sons and one daughter. Both her sons are actors in different industries. Lakshmi’s elder son Kishore Sarja is a popular actor in the Kannada industry, while Arjun Sarja is a renowned director in the Tamil industry. At a young age, Lakshmi Devamma married Late. Shakti Prasad, a famous Kannada actor.

Meanwhile, Arjun Sarja, after four years, will make a comeback in direction. He will launch his daughter Aishwarya in her next directorial. She will work with Vishwak Sen.

