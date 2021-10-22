Tamil Director K Ganeshan Receives International Recognition For His Kannada Film

Tamil film director K Ganeshan has recently received recognition from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for his Kannad film Namma Magu. The director is elated to receive accolades from an international organization. But the director expressed his disappointment as the film has not received recognition in Karnataka.

The film, dealing with child trafficking and slavery, was recently screened at an International Film Festival organized by the International Organization for Migration.

Ganeshan said that the recognition is for the Tamil people. The director further said, “My father was born in Thiruvannamalai and I was born and raised in Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka. Due to my interest in cinema and society, I have directed 16 films in Tamil and Kannada that deal with social issues. My latest directorial Namma Magu has been screened at 23 international film festivals and has received many accolades.

Advertisement

The film competed in over 1000 films at the International Film Festival held on behalf of Invesco and the American Center and it was honoured with an award.

Speaking to reporters in Bangalore, Ganeshan said that in the last 30 years he has directed eleven Kannada films and three Tamil films. And, his recent Kannada directorial Namma Magu, which is about the trafficking of girls, has been screened at 23 international film festivals, including London and France.

Further expressing his disappointment, the director said that despite the international recognition, the Karnataka government has not given its recognition and subsidy to the film, as given to the children films.

He further stated that the authorities are conspiring against him because he is a Tamil-speaking person. He also revealed that he has filed a case against it in the Karnataka High Court.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.