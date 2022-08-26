Tamil Director Mani Nagaraj Dies, Celebs and Friends Pay Tribute

Ace Tamil filmmaker Mani Nagaraj passed away on August 25 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had earlier worked as an assistant director to Gautham Vasudev Menon. Nagaraj made his directorial debut with GV Prakash-starrer Pencil in 2016.

The director was awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Vasuvin Garbinigal. The film is produced by Xavier Britto and is the official Tamil remake of the Malayalam film, Zachariayude Garbhinikal.

The film features Neeya Naana Gopinath, Seetha, Vanitha Vijayakumar and Anikha Surendran in lead roles. Vasuvin Garbinigal is expected to release next year. The first look poster of the film was released in June this year. Vasuvin Garbinigal narrates the incidents in the life of a gynaecologist Dr Zacharia and five women who come into his life.

Hearing about the sudden demise of Manu Nagaraj, celebs paid their tributes. Editor TS Suresh wrote, “Shocked & saddened to know about the passing away of film-director Mani Nagaraj, a former associate of Gautham Vasudev Menon. He’s the one who taught me the basics of post-production. A good friend & a great teacher gone too soon. Rest in Peace, Mani Ji. You will be missed."

Pencil actor G V Prakash offered his condolences and tweeted, “Hard to believe My beloved friend director Mani Nagaraj is no more. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and Friends. Rest in Peace my friend."

Lyricist Parvathy also offered her condolences to Mani Nagaraj’s family members, “So sorry to know about the passing of the director of Pencil, Mani Nagaraj. Deepest condolences GV Prakash and everyone associated with him."

She also tweeted, “Heard about this sometime back and was shocked as well. And… Cardiac arrest is the reason. How many!!"

More details about Mani Nagaraj’s death and last rites are awaited.

