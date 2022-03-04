Tamil-Dubbed Version of Naagin 6 to Air From This Date. Channel, Time Details Here

There’s good news for Tamil fans of the Hindi show Naagin. The Naagin series, produced by Ekta Kapoor, is immensely popular among the Tamil audience just as much as it’s in the northern parts of the country. And after five successful seasons, the dubbed version of Naagin 6, titled Nagini in Tamil, is also going to air from March 6.

From the early days of the show, children and adults have loved it alike. Although shows on mythical creatures and shape-shifting snakes are not uncommon on Tamil television, the popularity of the Naagin series is unprecedented.

The first season of Naagin, starring Mouni Roy aired back in 2015, and its Tamil dubbed version was also made available a few months later. All five seasons of Naagin have had their Tamil dubbed versions, and each has been a massive hit.

The show has had several famous female leads, including Ada Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani. Their careers got a new lease of life as their snake avatars were loved by people across the country. The sixth season stars Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejaswi Prakash, who has been cast opposite her Bigg Boss co-contestant Simba Nagpal.

The first episode, the Nag Panchami special episode, will be aired on March 6 for Tamil audiences, on Colors Tamil. The first episode of the show will be two hours long, and it will be aired from 8-10 pm. The first episode of the show originally aired on February 12 on Colors Hindi.

