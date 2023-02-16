Pandiarajan embarked on his journey in the film industry initially as an actor but turned to direction later and made many hit films like Aan Paavam, Manaivi Ready and others. Pandiarajan’s capability as a filmmaker can be gauged from the fact that he made his debut as a director at the mere age of 26 with the film Kanni Rasi. Kanni Rasi, which was released in 1985, was a massive success at the box office and it is remembered by the audience for its poignant storyline and heart-wrenching climax as well.

February 15, marked 38 years of Kanni Rasi’s release at the box office. Kanni Rasi narrated the story of a carefree young man Lakshmipathi (Prabhu) who is unable to tie the nuptial knot with his ladylove Dhanalakshmi because of an astrological prediction. This prediction stated that Lakshmipathi would die after marrying Dhanalakshmi but in the end, viewers got to see the most tear-jerking ending.

Kanni Rasi’s storyline, excellent acting performances and most importantly, the moving climax, were loved by everyone. Many opined that Pandiarajan could have avoided the sad climax in Kanni Rasi and opted for a happy ending. But others disagreed with it and said that the ending was best suited to the plotline. The ending emphasised that people should not believe in horoscopes.

Despite this criticism for the ending of Kanni Rasi, Pandiarajan was all pumped up for his upcoming ventures due to the accolades he had received for his direction. He decided to keep the momentum steady and added another feather to his cap with the film Aan Paavam. Fans loved how Pandiarajan decided to shift gears from a sentimental to a comedy film and made strides at the box office with Aan Paavam. Moviegoers were left in splits after watching Aan Paavam which narrated the story of an error happening during the meeting of an arranged marriage and ultimately triggering a series of comic situations.

