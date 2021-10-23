Tamil Film Koozhangal to Represent India in the International Feature Film Category in Oscars

Much to the joy and pride of the people of the country, it is known that Tamil director PS Vinothraj’s debut film Koozhangal will be representative Indian at the 94th Academy Awards. The film will be competing in the international feature film category at the Oscars which will be held on March 27, 2022, in Los Angeles. The news was announced by Shaji N Karun, the chairperson of the selection committee. FFI Secretary General Supran Sen informed that the decision was unanimous.

Previously, the film earned the director the prestigious Tiger Awar at the Internation Film Festival of Rotterdam. The plot of the film revolves around a real incident that occurred in Vinothraj’s family.

Meanwhile, 14 films were shortlisted this year including Vidya Balan’s Sherni and Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham starring Vicky Kaushal. Many regional films were also included in the list, like Yogi Babu-starrer Tamil film Mandela and Martin Prakkat’s Malayalam film Nayattu.

A jury of 15 members watched these 14 films over a couple of days at the Bijoli cinema in Bhowanipore, Kolkata.

The 94th Academy Award will be held in March 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Last year, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s critically acclaimed Malayalam film Jalikattu was India’s official entry at the Oscars, though it failed to make it to the Best International Feature Film shortlist. Karishma Dev Dube’s short film Bittu, on the other hand, was nominated in the Best Live Action Short category at the Oscars.

