Tamil Film Stars Nikki Galrani and Aadhi Pinisetty Likely to get Married Soon

South actress Nikki Galrani, known for her work in Tamil and Malayalam films is all set to tie the knot soon with actor Aadhi Pinisetty, who works in Tamil and Telugu cinema. The couple has been dating for a couple of years and will soon get engaged at a ceremony, according to a source.

The preparations for the engagement have begun and the date of the wedding will be announced later. Nikki and Aaadhi were reported to be in a relationship after the former attended the birthday celebration of Aadhi’s father in 2020. The couple was also recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport, which further fuelled the rumours of them being in a relationship.

Nikki Galrani is known for her roles in Malayalam and Tamil blockbusters including Vellimoonga (2014) and Darling (2015).

She has also bagged numerous awards for her remarkable acting skills including the 17th Asianet Film Award for the best new face of the year, Vanitha Film Award for best newcomer actress and Edison Award for best debut actress among others.

Nikki was also described as the most searched celebrity in the Tamil film industry in 2016. Other commercially successful films of the actress include Velainu Vandhutta, Vellaikaaran and Kalakalappu 2.

Actor Aadhi Pinisetty has already bagged the prestigious Nandi, SIIMA and Filmfare Awards South for his performances in Tamil and Telugu films.

He is the son of Telugu film director Ravi Raja Pinisetty and made his debut in the entertainment industry with the Telugu film Oka V Chitram. The actor rose to fame with the Tamil film Eeram which was directed and produced by S Shankar.

Aadhi has appeared in negative roles in the 2014 action 3D film Kochadaiyaan and the 2016 Telugu action drama film Sarrainodu. He will also appear in the lead role in the upcoming film The Warriorr, which will feature popular actors like Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty and Akshara Gowda.

