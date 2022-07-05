Tamil Filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar’s Once More Completes 25 Years

Tamil filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar’s Once More was a commercial success. Once More released on June 4, 1997 and it has completed 25 years. This film was special in many aspects and is widely remembered by audiences even today.

Chandrasekhar had cherished the idea of directing legendary actor Shivaji Ganesan. He also wanted his son Vijay to get the opportunity of working with this legend. With this film, both dreams nurtured by Chandrasekhar were accomplished. It was not easy for Chandrasekhar to convince Shivaji to act in this film. Shivaji was happily enjoying his retirement phase from films at the time. It took a lot of convincing before Shivaji finally agreed to be a part of Once More.

Another interesting aspect related to this film was the reunion of Shivaji and B Saroja Devi. Some portions of the duo’s hit film Iruvar Ullam were also used in Once More. These scenes were used for showing the flashback sequences.

At the time of Once More’s shooting, Thalapathy Vijay was yet to make his mark as an actor. Despite that, many applauded the confident attitude shown by him in front of Shivaji. Actress Simran was seen opposite Vijay in this film. Vijay and Simran’s pairing became extremely popular after this movie.

Once more was bankrolled by filmmaker CV Rajendran. Rajendran shared a long association with Shivaji. Rajendran had directed many of Shivaji’s films starting with Galatta Kalyanam, which released in 1968.

Once More garnered a lot of favourable reviews for acting, storyline and other aspects. It was also a great learning experience for Vijay to work with two legendary actors. According to reports, Once More had a theatrical run of 150 days. Once More’s team had held a grand event after completion of its 100 days.

Once More narrated story of Vijay, a guy with careless attitude who takes help of Selvam for acting as his father. He indulges in this act for an important business deal.

