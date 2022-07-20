Tamil Legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to Share Screen Space Again?

The double barrel guns of Tamil cinema Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are likely to share screen space again. Rumour has it that Haasan and Rajinikanth are planning to join hands for a movie. Sources close to the matter opine that it could be in 2023 or 2024 when the mega film will go on floors.

If the film materialises, it will be after 40 years that the duo will share the screen space. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have appeared in 16 films in the past. The legends were last seen in the 1985 Hindi film Geraftaar.

Kamal Haasan has inspired generations through his acting. Any young aspiring actor looks up to Haasan. The 67-year-old actor entered the film industry as a child actor and has won 116 awards. Haasan’s achievements are acclaimed worldwide.

In his career spanning six decades, he worked in over 320 movies in multiple Indian languages. Kamal Haasan’s Vikram shattered the box office records recently. The film crossed the collection of ₹442.45 crore worldwide. Vikram has become the actor’s highest-grossing film ever. Kamal Haasan has played various roles and luckily all of them have been appreciated.

Rajinikanth even could not stop himself from praising the movie. He dialled Haasan to congratulate him on his success. As fans love to call him Thalaivar, he started his journey with a Kannada play. Rajinikanth has worked in over 190 films in his career. He worked in various languages like Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, English, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Once this legend said, “You won’t get anything without hard work. What you get without hard work will never fructify." When the actor thought of quitting his acting career, it sent shock waves to the country. It is said that Kamal Haasan and Balachandar made him understand and he dropped the decision.

After this decision, he dived deep into the ocean of opportunities and never looked back. It was this period when he worked in various Hindi films and made his debut in Hollywood. His debut in Hollywood was with Bloodstone.

