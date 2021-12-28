Tamil Movie Anandham Vilayadum Veedu Suffers Losses After Pirated Versions Posted on Websites

Tamil flick Anandham Vilayadum Veedu stars actors such as Cheran, Gautham Karthik and Saravanan. The movie, which is directed by Nandha Periyasamy, has apparently been suffering losses because of HD prints being released illegally on various websites. Released on December 24, the film has been receiving a tepid response. And now, piracy woes are rattling the film and everyone associated with its creation.

Movies like Anandham are usually not watched by fans in theatres. On top of that, its revenues are further being hampered by the fact that on the same day that the movie was released, illegal copies were out on several websites. This meant that everyone associated with the movie was forced to suffer a lot of losses.

After the news was out, the crew of Anandham went all out and lodged a complaint with the Chennai Municipal Commissioner. A complaint was lodged against websites such as Telegram, which have illegally posted the film on torrent sites. The complaint states that the production house did not give the digital rights to the film were not given to any company or individual, and are hence entitled to be compensated for the losses that would befall the entire team.

According to reports, the complaint alleged that the actions of the culprits would affect not only the future performance of the movie but will also affect the future of every person associated with the film since it may not be able to recover even its production cost.

The police have assured the makers of Anandham Vilayadum Veedu that appropriate action will be taken on this complaint. Currently, an investigation is being carried out by the cops in this regard.

Piracy continues to be a major name for film producers irrespective of the language and geographies. These acts hurt smaller movies the most because they are made with leaner budgets and many a times people even put in their savings.

