Tamil Music Composer D Imman Opens Up About His Second Marriage

Tamil music composer D Imman is currently on cloud nine with the success of his music in actor Suriya’s latest release Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The award winning music director was recently in news due to his divorce with wife Monica Richard. After the divorce, amid the speculations of second marriage he has now laid down three conditions for any girl who wishes to marry him.

Imman announced that he will only marry a woman who is a widow or a divorcee. The music composer added that the woman should also become a mother to his daughters and love the children.

Imman’s divorce with Monica was a shocker for his fans. Imman had shared information regarding divorce with Monica on December 28 last year. Imman wrote that he is grateful to all ardent music lovers and well-wishers for supporting him. He revealed that both of them got divorced by mutual consent in November 2020.

Imman requested all music lovers, fans and media for respecting their privacy. He ended the tweet thanking everyone for their love, understanding and support. The couple has two daughters Blessica Kathy Imman and Veronica Dorothy Imman.

Imman had married Monica, a computer engineer, in 2008 and they were together for 13 years before their marriage came to an end.

On the work front, Imman has several projects in the pipeline. He is working as a music composer for films like Poikkal Kuthirai, Captain, My Dear Bootham and Vijay Sethupathi 46. He will also be composing music for films like Boxer, next project of Arya-Shakti Soundar Rajan collaboration, Yutha Satham and Vinodhan. He will also be working for Vanangamudi, Bhogi and an untitled film of Sasikumar. Imman’s music for Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe was received well by the audiences.

Imman has also composed music for Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi films. He had won a National award for Nayanthara and Ajith Kumar starrer 2019 release Viswasam. The composer had won several other awards for his work in south films.

