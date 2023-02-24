Rambaiyin Kaadhal is a Tamil-language Hindu mythological film, released on February 24, 1939. The movie, which hit the theatres 84 years ago, was a success at the box office. Directed by B Narayan Rao, the film features K Sarangapani, Kundrathur L Vasantha and R Balasubramanian in lead roles. Today, as the film completes 84 years, let’s take a look at the film’s storyline and cast.

The film showcases the love story of Ramba, one of the star dancers of Indra’s Devaloka Sabha. One day she descends to earth to see the beauty of the world. She was enthralled by the riverside scenery and stays there for a little longer while getting lost in the beauty of the river Yamuna and hence gets late for her dance performance in the court. Indra then gets angry with Ramba and curses her to become a statue near the river Yamuna. Narada then calms his anger and reduces the curse of Ramba. He asks Indra to give a remedy. Indra agrees and says that Ramba can rejoin the court dance once she has suffered enough for her penance.

In the meantime, a young man named Yathbhavishyan, who lives in a village near the river Yamuna, was fooled by his friends and was left alone. He falls asleep there. When the young man woke up, he found that he was sleeping near the statue of a woman. Later, the statue comes alive as a young woman. What happens next forms the theme of the film.

Rambaiyin Kaadhal was produced by Central Studios under the direction of filmmaker B Narayan Rao. K Sarangapani played the role of Yathbhavishyan and Kundrathur L Vasantha played Ramba. R Balasubramanian played the role of Indra and K A Chokkalinga Bhagavathar played the role of Narada.

Rambaiyin Kaadhal was a box-office success at that time. The film was re-made in 1956, which starred P Bhanumathi, K A Thangavelu and M N Rajam in lead roles. It was directed by RR Chandran. This film was also a great success.

