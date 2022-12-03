Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Condoles Death of Veteran Producer K Muralidharan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief on the demise of veteran movie producer K Muralidharan. The South film producer passed away on Thursday, December 1. “I am saddened to hear the news of the death of Mr K Muralidharan, one of the principals of Lakshmi Movie Makers, a leading film production company in the Tamil film industry," tweeted CM Stalin.

Muralidharan died in his hometown of Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district due to a heart attack, while he was visiting a temple. Despite being admitted to the hospital, he failed to respond to the treatment and breathed his last around 1:30 pm on Thursday.

K Muralidharan has produced some prominent films including Pudhupettai, Anbe Sivam, and Bagavathi. He made his debut as a producer with the 1994 film Aranmanai Kavalan, starring R Sarathkumar and Sivaranjani. He is also known for films like Priyamudan, Pudhu Pettai, Daas, Unai Nenaithu and Ullam Kollai Pokudy.

Murlidharan named his production house Lakshmi Movie Makers. G Venugopal and the late V Swaminathan were his partners in the production house.

Apart from being a successful film producer, he was also the former president of the Tamil Producers Council.

The untimely death of the veteran producer has left the South Indian film industry in shock. Superstar Kamal Haasan also paid tribute to Muralidharan. They both have worked together in the popular film Anbe Sivam. He tweeted, “Producer K from Lakshmi Movie Makers who produced many hits.

Muraditharan has disappeared. Dear Shiva, I remember the days.Tribute."

Muralidharan’s fans were also devastated after hearing the sad news of his demise. The last film which was produced under his banner Lakshmi Movie Makers was the 2015 film Sakalakala Vallavan starring Trisha, Jayam Ravi, and Anjali in the lead roles.

