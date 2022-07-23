Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Congratulates, Lauds Winners of National Film Awards 2022

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was on Friday all-praises for the Tamil film fraternity After Kollywood dominated the 68th National Film Awards.

Stalin in a threaded tweet wrote, “To the 68th National Film Awards, Soorarai Pottru team including Tambi Suriya, Sudha Kongara, Aparna Balamurali and GV Prakash Kumar who collected awards in 68th National Film Award; (1/3)" (Roughly translated in English).

On Friday, the jury of the 68th National Awards announced the results. Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru bagged five awards. The film won the awards for Best Feature Film. The Best Actor award was shared between Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also earned the Best Actress award for Aparna Balamurali.

Best Screenplay for Shalini Usha Nair and filmmaker Sudha Kongara as well as Best Music Direction (Background Score) for GV Prakash Kumar.

Stalin further congratulated the makers of Mandela and wrote, “Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengalum including Vasanth S Sai, Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli, Sreekar Prasad) My compliments to the Mandela crew including Madonne Ashwin and Yogi Babu! (2/3)"

Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum has received the National Award for Best Tamil Film. The film has been directed by Vasanth S Sai and backed by Hamsa Pictures.

The Best Screenplay has been shared with Soorarrai Pottru and Mandela for Madonne Ashwin as dialogue writer. Madonne Ashwin also won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director under his name.

Stalin further mentioned that the film industry should be socially responsible and progressive to rule the screen, “Congratulations to all awardees! Let socially responsible progressive creations rule the screen! (3/3)," (Roughly translated in English) he tweeted.

Meanwhile, film stars have poured in congratulatory messages for the winners. Dhanush also hailed his friends Suriya and GV Prakash Kumar.

