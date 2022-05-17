Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Watches Son Udhayanidhi’s Nenjuku Needhi, Lauds Makers

Actor Udhayanidhi Stalin’s much-anticipated film Nenjuku Needhi is all set to hit the big screen on May 20 this year. Tamil Nadu chief minister and Udhayanidhi’s father M.K.Stalin saw Nenjuku Needhi on Sunday at a preview theatre in Nungambakkam, Chennai. M.K. Stalin congratulated director Arunraja Kamaraj, producer Boney Kapoor and the entire crew associated with Nenjuku Needhi.

In the pictures that emerged on Internet, Tamil Nadu chief minister was seen smiling with Boney and Udhayanidhi. The entire crew associated with the film was also present. The crew also posed for a picture with the chief minister.

M.K. Stalin’s appreciation for Nenjuku Needhi has increased its anticipation. For those who don’t know, Nenjuku Needhi’s trailer was released on May 9 and garnered tremendous praise from the audience. Nenjuku Needhi is a remake of the Hindi film Article 15. It describes how IPS Vijayaraghavan fights caste-based crimes in his area.

The trailer gave a glimpse of how Dalits have endured caste based brutalities even after independence. They are stripped naked and beaten in one scene. It was followed by scenes where the audience gets to know that they are made to perform the final rites of their family members separately.

In another gut-wrenching scene, two Dalit girls are seen hanging from a tree. As the trailer proceeds, the audience gets to know that those girls were sexually abused and murdered. This incident prompts IPS Vijayaraghavan to catch the culprits responsible for this crime.

The audience was left shocked after watching the trailer. They have applauded Udhayanidhi’s dialogue delivery. Many said that Nenjuku Needhi will turn out to be a milestone in Udhayanidhi’s career. Apart from Udhayanidhi, Sivaangi Krishnakumar, Saravanan, Shivathmika Rajashekar and Aari Arujunan are there in this film. Veteran actor Suresh Chakravarthi is also a part of Nenjuku Needhi. Dhibu Ninan Thomas has composed music for this film. Apart from Boney Kapoor, Zee Studios has also bankrolled this project.

