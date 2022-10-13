Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Watches Ponniyin Selvan 1 In Chennai Theatre

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 is basking in praise from audiences across the globe for its storytelling, VFX, cinematography and most importantly, stellar performances. The Tamil period drama was released in theatres on September 30 and it has been drawing audiences in huge numbers since its opening day. The gross collection of Ponniyin Selvan 1 currently stands at Rs 450 crore worldwide.

Along with netizens, a lot of eminent personalities from the film fraternity and the government were also spotted in cinema halls to watch Ponniyin Selvan 1. Now, the Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi has joined the bandwagon. He watched Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus at Phoenix Mall in Chennai.

He was welcomed by the CEO of the theatre, and pictures of the governor watching have also emerged on social media. However, the governor has not shared his experience of watching the movie yet.

Advertisement

Film critic Manobala Vijayabalan recently tweeted about yet another feat achieved by Ponniyin Selvan 1. He wrote, “PonniyinSelvan is now the highest grossing movie of all time at the TN Box Office. It has beaten #Vikram to achieve this humongous feat."

Advertisement

According to reports, the overseas ticket sales make up almost 30 per cent of the gross collection of Ponniyin Selvan 1. The film, an adaptation of the popular novel of same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, was released in multiple Indian languages. It’s currently available to watch in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam languages. After finishing its theatrical run, Ponniyin Selvan 1 will also be released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The story of Ponniyin Selvan 1 is based on Krishnamurthy’s fictional narration of events during the reign of the Chola dynasty. In the movie Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu and R Sarathkumar are playing pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here