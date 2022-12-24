Tamil Nadu Theatrical Rights of Dhanush’s Vaathi Acquired by Seven Screen Studio

After bowling the audience over with his dual roles in Naane Varuvean, Kollywood superstar Dhanush is now gearing up for his next – Vaathi. The upcoming film, written and directed by Venky Alluri, is billed as a period coming-of-age actioner. The Dhanush-starrer has been in the limelight ever since its inception. And, a new development related to the film has now been making headlines.

Popular production house Seven Screen Studio, responsible for distributing Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, has acquired the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Vaathi. On Friday, December 23, the banner officially announced the news by sharing a new promo of the film on Twitter. “Delighted to be associated with @SitharaEnts by releasing #Vaathi in Tamil Nadu," shared Seven Screen Studio. The tweet also read, “Happy in associating with @dhanushkraja sir… More to come."

Produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios, Vaathi’s cast boasts of Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon, P Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Samuthirakani, among others. The film is simultaneously being shot in Tamil and Telugu languages. Vaathi will be released in Telugu under the title Sir.

The highly anticipated film went on floors in January this year and is slated to hit the big screen on February 17, 2023. With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film’s cinematography and editing are handled by J. Yuvaraj and Naveen Nooli, respectively.

The plot of Vaathi focuses on a third-grade junior lecturer, played by Dhanush, who struggles to come to terms with the privatisation of education.

Ahead of its theatrical release in February, next year, the makers sold the streaming rights of Vaathi to Aha. However, the film’s OTT release date remains unknown as of yet.

