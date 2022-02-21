Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Polls: Aishwarya Rajesh's Simple Look Impresses Netizens

The election for urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu began on Saturday. Many Kollywood celebs, including Aishwarya Rajesh, the south actor, also voted at the Government Higher Secondary School in T Nagar.

Aishwarya’s picture, taken during the voting process, has gone viral on social media. The actor can be seen in a salwar suit, posing with an inked finger. Netizens appreciated the actor for her simplicity.

Earlier, actor Vijay also voted at a polling station in Neelangarai, Chennai. Unlike last time when he cycled to the voting centre, the actor drove down in a compact vehicle this time. Despite his best attempts, he was caught, and a large group followed the actor.

Despite the fanfare, the actor entered the voting station to register his vote and even apologised to both the public and the officials for any hardship he may have accidentally caused.

Kamal Haasan, the actor and politician, also voted in the Tamil Nadu Urban local body polls on Saturday, the state’s first in ten years. The actor, whose Makkal Needhi Maiam party is running in the polls, voted at a voting booth in Teynampet, Chennai.

Several other celebrities from the Tamil film industry also exercised their franchise. Among them was Arun Vijay, who voted at Ekkaduthangal’s Christian Higher Secondary School. Actor Mansoor Ali Khan also cast his vote.

The counting will take place at 268 polling stations, according to Election Commission officials. The single-phase polls took place to fill 12,838 positions in the state’s 21 organizations, 138 municipalities, 490 local panchayats, and 649 urban local bodies. A total of 74,416 candidates, including several independents, ran in the election.

As per the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission, the Greater Chennai Corporation had the lowest voter turnout of 43.59 percent amongst 21 corporations that voted on Saturday, while Karur had the highest attendance of 75.84 percent.

