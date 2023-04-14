Trends :Entertainment News LIVESamantha Ruth PrabhuIleana D'CruzBTSJr NTR
Tamil New Year 2023: Kollywood Songs to Add to Your Playlist While Celebrating Puthandu

Tamil New Year 2023: New year celebrations are a time when we can play the Tamil songs and groove to its beats. To welcome Tamil New Year, add these Tamil songs to your playlist

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 08:16 IST

Chennai, India

‘Aalaporaan Thamizhan’ is a colourful larger-than-life celebration of Tamil New Year.

TAMIL NEW YEAR 2023: It is a time of joy and happiness for Tamilians as they welcome new year on April 14. Commonly known as Puthandu among the Tamilian community, the festival marks the beginning of the first month of the Tamil calendar. On this day, people love dressing up, preparing authentic cuisine, decorating homes with lights, and flowers and dancing their hearts out.

No party is complete without music and songs. New year celebrations are a time when we can play the Tamil songs and groove to its beats. To welcome Tamil new year, add these Tamil songs to your playlist.

Adiye Unna Paathida (Vetrivel)

This happy number is from the 2016 movie Vetrivel. The song which is composed by D. Imman and sung bySathya Prakash, Vandana Srinivasanis perfect for welcoming thenewyearwith full enthusiasm.

Happy New Year (Kavan)

Social thriller Kavan’s song Happy New Year will bring your inner dancer out with its amazing beats. The song is sung by T Rajhendherr, Hiphop Tamizha and Madonna Sebastian. The movie Kavan stars Vijay Sethupathi, T Rajhendherr, and Madonna Sebastian in lead roles.

Happy NewYear Vandadhe (Unnai Ninaithu)

The song from the 2002 Unnai Ninaithu is one of the most popular songs of Tamil New Year. The voice of Unnikrishnan and Sujatha makes the song even more special and soulful.

Ilamai Itho Itho (Sakalakala Vallavan)

The iconic disco song still makes our feet tap with its peppy beats. The video song features Kamal Haasan on-screen and is sung by SP Balasubrahmaniam.

Aalaporaan Thamizhan (Mersal)

‘Aalaporaan Thamizhan’ is a colourful larger-than-life celebration of Tami lNew Year. The on-screen magic of megastar Vijay and the inimitable magical voice of AR Rahman weaved together with stirring lyrics by Vivek is a delight to the ears.

Which is your favourite song?

