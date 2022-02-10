Tamil Playback Singer Velmurugan Receives Doctor of Folk Music Title

Tamil playback singer Velmurugan, best known for his folk songs, has been awarded the Doctor of Folk Music title at an event held in the Vriddhagiriswarar temple in Vriddhachalam, Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. He is famous for his songs, Madura in Subramaniapuram film and Aadungada in Naadodigal and Otha Sollala in Aadukalam film. Saints of Dharmapuram Aadheenam, a Saivite monastic institution, conferred the title on Velmurugan.

After being conferred the title of Doctor of Folk Music, Velmurugan has also been announced as the lead singer of Dharmapuram Aadheenam based in Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu. Earlier, the monastic institution awarded the title to KJ Yesudas, a singer who sings Indian classical, devotional, and film songs.

For the first time after him, Dharmapuram Aadheenam has honoured a folk singer for its Shiva temples, much to the delight of folk musicians. The monastic institution takes control of Shiva temples in the Southern states of the country.

Tamil Nadu Labor Minister CV Ganesan and Commissioner of Hindu religious affairs KP Ashok Kumar were present when Dharmapuram Adheenam saints awarded the Doctor of Folk Music title to Velmurugan. He was also given a gold medal and honour award in the field of arts and music.

Sharing a video of the event, he said that he was delighted to receive the prestigious award for Doctor of Folk Music. His fans also congratulated him.

Singer Velmurugan is famous among those who love to hear peppy folk numbers. In 2020, he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 4 hosted by Kamal Haasan. He started his career by singing Madura Kulunga Kulunga in Subramaniapuram film in 2008. Last year, he sung Dandanakka Dandanakka Thavuladi in Velan.

