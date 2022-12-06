Tamil Political Thriller Ratha Saatchi’s Trailer Released; Check Out Fans’ Reactions

Tamil film fans are on cloud nine these days. Why? Because prominent writer Bahuleyan Jayamohan’s short story Kathaigal’s cinematic adaptation, Ratha Saatchi, is going to hit the theatres soon. The announcement video of this movie has generated insane buzz and fans are waiting with bated breath to see this film. The makers escalated the excitement quotient by sharing its trailer yesterday. The trailer, which is a combination of high-octane action sequences and realistic incidents, promised an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

The trailer celebrates the revolutionary spirit of Appu, the most-wanted fugitive in the eyes of law, who fought against slavery and corrupt politicians. It also sheds light on the challenges and hardships Appu went through when his followers decided to backstab him. There are some references to India’s communist movement as well. It shows how, after getting brutally oppressed at the hands of security forces and landowners, sharecroppers decide to take revenge and pick up weapons. There is also a reference to the Naxalbari movement, which brings a realistic touch to this film.

Viewers have loved the trailer but are also worried whether the movie will get its much-deserved publicity or not, as there are no known faces in the film. Another viewer wrote that Ratha Saatchi seems quite similar to another movie titled Uriyadi — directed by Vijay Kumar, this movie revolves around the story of four college boys, who unwittingly become a part of caste-based politics led by treacherous politicians. Uriyadi received success at the box office and was appreciated by critics.

Ratha Saatchi will stream on December 9 at Aha Tamil. The film is directed by Rafiq Ismail and produced by Turmeric Media and Magizh Mandram. Makers and Ratha Saatchi’s streaming partners are excited about this venture. Aha CEO Ajit Thakur said, “We believe the story is the most important aspect of any film project. It’s a film with soul; hopefully, everyone would appreciate how the subject has been presented."

