Tamil Producer RK Suresh’s wife Madhu Latha Shares Photos of Her Baby Shower

Actor and producer RK Suresh and his wife Madhu Latha are going to embrace parenthood for the second time. They recently held a baby shower. They became parents to a daughter, Isharya, last year. Isharya was also present at the baby shower and looked every bit adorable in a green dress. Madhu shared some glimpses of the baby shower on Instagram.

Madhu shared a string of pictures and wrote in the caption, “The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts. World is waiting for you". Madhu’s colleagues and fans flocked to the comment section to wish her. Actress Gayathrie Shankar and fashion based production house owner Sid Naidu wished Madhu. Others also congratulated her on this occasion.

Besides these photos, Madhu also shared an Instagram reel capturing the most adorable moments of her baby shower. She expressed her happiness in the caption on embracing parenthood for the second time.

These adorable moments related to the baby shower were also shared by one of Suresh’s fan pages.

Besides this happy event, Suresh is also attracting limelight for his upcoming film with director Trivikram Srinivas. This film is tentatively titled SSMB28. Reportedly, he will essay the role of an antagonist in this project. Shooting for this movie has commenced in Hyderabad. As stated in reports, makers were shooting for an action sequence with Mahesh. It was reported that shooting for the next schedule will be done in a special set later. S Radha Krishna has produced this film under Haarika and Hassine Creations banner. SSMB28 is expected to release on April 23 next year. Actresses Pooja Hegde and Samyuktha Menon are also in this movie.

In addition to this film, Suresh was also seen in the film Viruman starring Karthi. On the production front, he has produced Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maamanithan. He also worked as a distributor for Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger. Maamanithan received mixed reviews. Liger and Viruman were box office failures.

