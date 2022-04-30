Tamil producer Varaaki Files Complaint Against Wife of Late Actor Sai Prashanth

Late Tamil actor Sai Prashanth’s wife Sujitha Sai Prashanth recently filed a case against producer Varaaki. According to reports, he was pressurising Sujitha for marriage. Sujitha had filed this complaint at the women police station in Chennai. Based on Sujitha’s complaint, Varaaki was arrested and produced in court. He was charged for sending obscene messages to a woman and criminal intimidation among others. Varaaki is now out on bail.

Varaaki has recently lodged a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner’s Office against Sujitha alleging that earlier she filed a false complaint against him. Varaaki said that Sujitha had asked her for an urgent loan of 2 to 3 Lakh rupees. According to Varaaki, Sujitha needed money as she had to pay interest and EMI for another loan. Varaaki said that he was assured of the fact that all money would be returned in two days. However, Sujitha failed to repay the loan. Varaaki also claimed that he helped to pay the tuition fee for Sujitha’s daughter.

The producer claimed that despite all the assurances of returning the money soon, Sujitha continued to ignore any discussion about the loan whenever asked by Varaaki.

In the complaint filed against Sujitha, Varaaki has also attached screenshots of Whatsapp chat with Sujitha. Varaaki has also attached the audio recordings where Sujitha was asking for money to pay her debts.

Sujitha on the other hand has alleged that Varaaki tried to intimidate her by sending pornographic videos and photos when she failed to repay the loan. Sujitha said that she had been working with him since 2016. After three Sujitha had to leave Varaaki. According to Sujitha, Varaaki’s intentions were not right. That’s why she had to make this decision. Sujitha’s husband actor Sai Prashanth died by suicide in 2016.

On the work front Varaaki was the producer of the film Shiva Manasula Pushpa. Varaaki was involved with a confrontation with actor Vishal regarding the making of this film and even sent him a legal notice in 2018.

