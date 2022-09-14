Tamil Rockerz Review: The Web Series Misses Opportunity To Become A Riveting Thriller

The much-talked-about web series Tamil Rockerz, directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, premiered on SonyLIV on August 19. The show focuses on the problem of film piracy in India. Writer Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan has helped Arivazhagan build a solid premise for Tamil Rockerz’s story. Arivazhagan last directed the action thriller film Kuttram 23, which was released in 2017. He donned the director’s hat for yet another thriller after 4 years. The web-series has received a mixed review.

Tamil Rockerz narrates the story of an aspiring actor who turns into a cybercriminal after a producer misbehaves with him. He then starts leaking much-awaited Tamil films to the masses on a website named Tamil Rockerz, a day before their release. Owing to the same, producers start suffering major losses. Makers of the website soon start threatening producers about releasing a highly anticipated film featuring a renowned star. Police officer Rudhra is then entrusted with the task of finding the culprits.

The plot of Tamil Rockerz seems gripping on paper to catch the attention of viewers. However, the only problem lies in the fact that it couldn’t translate into a captivating thriller.

Tamil Rockerz had quite some potential to be an interesting thriller provided the makers had delved a little into the backstory of the characters. It could have provided more depth to Tamil Rockerz, which could have struck a chord with the audience. Makers followed quite a one-sided approach regarding the topic of Tamil Rockerz’s website, which left viewers disappointed.

Talking about other aspects, VJ Sabu Joseph is the editor of this film. His work as an editor is appreciated in the industry. A glimpse of his exemplary work can be seen in Tamil Rockerz as well. Despite a weak storyline, it is Sabu’s editing that raises the thrill quotient in this series. There are a few scenes in Tamil Rockerz which proved to be an edge-of-the-seat watch due to his editing. Arivazhagan also ticks all the boxes right when it comes to direction.

Three out of five stars for Tamil Rockerz.

