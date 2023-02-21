Popular Tamil daily soap opera Kannana Kanne is soon going off air. It was one of the longest-running daily soaps of the General Entertainment Channel (GEC). The serial, which completed its 700 episodes last month, is all set to end. The Sun TV show, which premiered in November 2020, stars Nimeshika Radhakrishnan, Rahul Ravi and Babloo Prithiveerah in the lead roles. The serial is a remake of the Telugu television series, Pournami. Leaving the fans disheartened, actress Nimeshika confirmed it on social media platforms.

Sharing a photo of herself on Instagram, Nimeshika penned a gratitude note for loving her character on the daily soap. In the photo, she can be seen smiling as she poses for the camera, while she plays with her hair. “And yeah that’s the wrap-up for the Beautiful journey of Kanana Kanney. I am so Grateful for all your love towards Meera. See yaaa, Thank u Sun TV," she wrote in the caption.

Fans are saddened by the news and have extended their best wishes to the actress. “Meera, We will miss seeing you as Meera onscreen, but the name will forever be in our hearts. Wish you all the best for your future projects Nimeshika. Looking forward to seeing you soon in another role," one of the fans wrote.

Another fan wrote, “At the end, You didn’t only win your father’s heart. You won the viewer’s heart as well. Awaiting for your next. I strongly believe you are a heroine material even in big screen. Only time will answer this question."

The plot of the daily soap revolves around the couple Gautam and Kausalya, who have no children even after a decade of their marriage. Kausalya finally conceives, but she soon learns about the complications tagging with her pregnancy and still decides to keep the baby. An elated Gautum learns about the same and refuses to raise the baby. She died after delivering a baby girl. Gautam, who couldn’t accept his wife’s death, blamed his baby girl and hated her. But his mother raises the baby and names her Meera. Whether Gautam accepts his daughter Meera or not forms the rest of the plot. The story sees a lot of ups and downs, and the family’s attempts to unite the father and her daughter.

