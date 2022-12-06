Tamil Serial Pachakili To End Soon? What We Know

One of the most popular Tamil serials, Pachakili is reportedly coming to an end. Having a cast ensemble of Monisha Arshak, Kishore, Stalin Muthu, and Ashwin Kumar, Pachakili was rated to be one of the most-watched Tamil-language serials.

Fans loved to watch the on-screen chemistry of Monisha and Kishore, the two leads of the soap opera which aired on Colors Tamil from Monday to Friday at 7:30 pm. While Monisha essayed the role of Pachakili, Kishore was roped in to play her love interest Adithya.

The story revolves around Pachakili, a generous and naive woman living in the villages who falls in love with a lawyer, Adithya, who specialises in divorces and has a bad past of his own. The show depicts the unlikely bond between the two protagonists who come together under one roof, against all odds, despite having different beliefs and values on marriage and family.

Pachakili is shown to be a pampered younger sister of three brothers: Meenakshi Sundaram (Stalin Muthu), Azhagar (Vijay Anand), and Velu. She prioritises her relationships and is willing to surmount any odds to keep them safe. Her life, however, takes a drastic turn when she has a chance encounter with Adithya, a distinguished lawyer who gives zero importance to familial or nuptial attachments.

In the latest episode of Pachakili, we see that Pachakili gets pregnant. However, her husband Adithya initially refuses to accept the child as his own. Upon hearing Adithya’s refusal, an enraged and heartbroken Pachakili leaves the house, claiming that she would divorce Adithya.

Later, Adithya has a change of heart and realizes his mistakes. He then goes out in search of Pachakili. Upon finding her dearest wife, Adithya apologizes to her and brings her back home. The serial then leaps of 8 months to show Pachakili having her baby shower. Adithya also invites Pachakili’s brothers to the ceremony. The episode concludes with a couple seeking divorce coming to Adithya for legal separation. However, Adithya who has presumably become a changed man unites the pair.

