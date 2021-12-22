Tamil Show Vanathai Pola Sees Double Exit; After Swetha, Thaman Kumar Too Leaves

The fans of Vanathai Pola are in for a double shock as the two leading actors of the hit Tamil show have decided to part company from the series. The show, which revolves around the affection of a brother and sister duo, has been airing on Sun TV since December 7, 2020. The story, which would remind you of many old movies, has a lot of fans and admirers.

The show recently completed 300 episodes but also delivered a shock to its viewers when actor Swetha, who played the character of Tulsi, left the serial. Just when fans were coming to terms with Swetha’s exit, now actor Thaman Kumar, who plays the character of Tulsi’s brother Sinrasu, has also left the show.

Following Swetha’s exit, Manya Anand now plays the character of Tulsi. This double shock has left fans reeling, and many have said that they would stop watching the show since there was no reason left to watch it anymore. Meanwhile, rumours are circulating that actor Shreekumar may now enter the show soon as the new Sinrasu.

Shreekumar has already starred in a series called Puppetry aired on Sun TV. He had acted alongside television star Sanjeev in a show titled Yaradi Nee Mohini, which was aired on Zee Tamil. Following the recent ending of the serial, Sreekumar is set to enter the new show and play the character of Sinrasu.

Before this, he starred in Uravugal on the same channel.

