Tamil Singer Bamba Bakya of Pullinangal Fame Dies Aged 49

Popular Tamil singer Bamba Bakya, best known for his collaborations with AR Rahman on multiple occasions, passed away in a Chennai hospital. According to sources, the musician died as a result of a heart attack. According to reports, Bamba Bakya complained of chest pain and was hospitalised before passing away on Thursday around midnight. He was 49 years old. An official statement regarding the cause of death is yet to be issued.

AR Rahman used Bamba Bakya’s distinctive baritone voice for avant-garde songs like Simtaangaran and Pullinangal. He has also performed Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Bigil’s popular melancholic song Kalame Kalame and the song Pullinangal from Rajinikanth’s 2.0. He most recently performed the song Ponni Nadhi from Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, which turned out to be his final project. He has also sung many devotional songs in his career.

Not many know that his real name was Bhakkiyaraj. There is an interesting story behind how he got his career name. When AR Rahman signed him to sing Pullinangal, the composer asked Bhakkiyaraj to sing in a voice similar to South African singer Bamba. He nailed the task beautifully and has since been referred to as Bamba Bakya.

The Tamil industry as well as his fans have been left in shock since news of his death spread. Many industry veterans have expressed their grief and condolence on social media, including lyricist Vivek, and actors Karthi and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.

Khadija, daughter of AR Rahman, added a story to Instagram and said " Rest in peace brother. Can’t believe you’ve passed away. Such a wonderful person and musician "

Further details on his funeral are still awaited.

