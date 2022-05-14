Tamil Stars Nikki Galrani, Aadhi Pinisetty to Exchange Vows on May 18.

Nikki Galrani, known for her work in Tamil and Malayalam films, is all set to tie the knot with actor Aadhi Pinisetty on May 18. The function will be attended only by the actor’s close friends and family members, reports say.

According to a source, pre-wedding ceremonies will be held at the actor’s houses, and the wedding will take place at a hotel in Chennai. The actor-duo has been dating for a couple of years, and they got engaged on March 24.

On March 28, the lovebirds posted a video of their engagement ceremony on Instagram. The caption of the video said, “Love. Happiness. Positivity," with an emoji of a red heart and infinity. The video went viral on the internet within hours of being posted there. Along with their friends and family, fans went crazy with their emotions in the comments section.

Fans noticed every single moment in the video. One of the fans commented in a huge paragraph saying, “The most beautiful moment was the last clip of the video where she uses his kurta’s sleeve to wipe her tears! The way he cares for her is depicted in a most beautiful gesture. Congratulations to both of you." Another fan commented, “At last I can die peacefully. The pair I wished for. The pair I wanted."

On the work front, Nikki Galrani is known for her roles in Malayalam and Tamil blockbusters, including Vellimoonga (2014) and Darling (2015). Aadhi Pinisetty, on the other hand, has already bagged the prestigious Nandi, SIIMA and Filmfare Awards South for his performances in Tamil and Telugu films.

