Tamil TV Actor Arnav Amjath Arrested By Chennai Police For Assaulting Wife

Tamil Television actor Arnav Amjath has been arrested by police based on the complaint filed by his wife Divya Shridhar. The Chellaamma fame actress recently lodged a complaint at the Porur police station in Chennai accusing her husband Arnav Amjath of assault, harassment and an extramarital affair.

Arnav was summoned to the police station on October 14 and subsequently he was arrested. An FIR has been registered against the actor under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code for assault and harassment.

A video of Arnav and Divya arguing also went viral on social media recently. In the video, it could be heard Divya yelling at a girl, the alleged girlfriend of Arnva, on a call to quit meddling in their life.

On the other hand, Arnav has also filed a case against Divya. He accused Divya of trying to have an abortion under the influence of her alleged boyfriend. In addition, Arnav claimed that Divya withheld information concerning her previous marriage and child.

According to Divya Sridhar, Arnav and his co-star were living together in an apartment as a married couple. Divya asserts that Arnav’s real name is Muhammad. On social media, they both posted some unpleasant phone records to prove their points. The situation has gotten worse as a result of this.

After being in a relationship for five years, Arnav and Divya got married. Until Divya became pregnant, the couple kept their wedding a secret. After one year of marriage, the couple’s relationship became strained. Arnav was having an illicit relationship with a co-actress, according to Divya. The actress started sharing videos on social media to expose the alleged extra-marital affair of Arnav. She claimed that she has been trying her best to get justice for herself and her 3-month-old baby.

