Tamil TV Actor Haripriya Isai Clears the Air About her 'Relationship' With Vj Azhar

Tamil TV actor Haripriya Isai has dismissed all the rumours and gossip about her relationship with Tamil actor and anchor VJ Azhar. Haripriya said that VJ Azhar is not her boyfriend, adding that it’s their fault who misunderstand her friendship with the anchor. The clarification comes after rumours about VJ Azhar being responsible for Haripriya’s divorce from actor Vignesh have been surfacing online.

Haripriya married TV actor Vignesh a few years ago but the couple separated after some time following which social media users started gossiping about the role of Vj Azhar in the divorce.

Haripriya made her debut in the entertainment industry as an anchor and has hosted numerous shows and events. She played the character of Lekha in EMI Thavanai Murai Vazhkai in 2016 and has appeared in numerous TV shows, including Lakshmi Vandhachu, Saravanan Meenatchi Kalyanam Mudhal Kadhal Varai, Vidhi and Ethir Neechal since then.

EMI Thavanai Murai Vazhkai aired on Sun TV from March 2016 to July 2016 with a total of 104 episodes. The show featured Tamil TV actors, including Vijay, Priya, Shyam Sunder, Pavani Reddy among others.

In 2020 Haripriya shared a few pictures on social media to cherish her friendship with Azhar. VJ Azhar is a Tamil anchor and actor who has appeared in movies, including Falooda, Ninaithathu Yaaro, Wife Kaila Life, Saaral and Yenda Thalaiyila YennaVekkala.

