Tamil TV Actor Shyam Ji Shares Adorable Photo Of Newborn Daughter

Tamil television actor Shyam Ji who plays the role of Raghu in the Tamil serial Abhiyum Naanum has been blessed with a second baby girl. The actor shared the picture of his newborn daughter on Instagram and his fans made a beeline to congratulate him.

Shyam Ji has carved a reputation with his role in Abhiyum Naanum and boasts a considerable fan base. The serial airs on Sun TV and it premiered in 2020. Besides Shyam Ji, it also features actors like Nidhish Kutty, Riya Manoj, Vidhya Mohan, Aravind Akash among others.

The storyline of Abhiyum Naanum revolves around an eight-year-old girl, who is raised by a man named Saravanan. He works as a driver for a rich family and eventually the child develops a special bonding with the employer of the man.

Shyamji also starred in the Tamil serial Sembaruthi that airs on Zee Tamil and also streams on ZEE5. The show features TV actors like Priya Raman, Karthik Raj, Shabana Shahjahan among others and was first premiered in October 2017.

The plot of the serial revolves around a woman who after the death of her grandmother chooses to work as a maid for a rich woman. A major twist in the serial arrives when the son of the rich woman marries the maid without the knowledge of his mother.

After his stint with Sembaruthi, Shyamji appeared in the TV serial Chandralekha as Vinoth. His character in the serial was the husband of Divya, played by actress Shaban Parvin.

Chandralekha was launched on Sun TV in 2014 and features popular Tamil actors like Nagashree GS, Shwetha Bandekar, Sandhya Jagarlamudi, Arun Kumar among others. The serial is directed by AP Rajendran and is the longest-running Tamil serial with more than 2000 episodes.

