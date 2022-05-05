Tamil TV Actress Farina Azad Shares Adorable Photo With Son and Husband

Actress Farina Azad has become quite popular among the Tamil television audiences for her role of Dr Venba in Bharathi Kannamma, which airs on Vijay TV. The series has been on the top of the TRP charts since 2019 and Farina’s performance in a negative role has made her a household name.

The actress is quite active on social media and these days she has been sharing photos with her son. Farina and her husband Ubaidh Rahman welcomed their first child, son Zayn, in November 2021.

Recently Farina shared a photo of her outing with her husband and son. In the photo she is seen posing for a selfie with her husband on a beach. Her son also looks cute in a white dress in the photo.

Advertisement

Since the birth of Zayn, Farina has been sharing photos and videos with her son. Last month she shared a video with her son. Her fans shared messages appreciating the adorable video of her son and it garnered over 2 lakh likes on Instagram.

In November, when Farina revealed that she was pregnant, fans speculated that she would part ways with her hit show Bharathi Kannamma. But the actress dismissed all such rumours saying, “I’m not going to leave the series now, and the rumours are completely baseless. I am on a break for my personal life and will be back soon."

Advertisement

Farina did a number of photoshoots during her pregnancy. This included an underwater photoshoot, a Mehandi photoshoot, a traditional one and a photoshoot with her hubby Rahman Ubaidh too. During her pregnancy she was active and working till last week. The actress revealed that she was doing regular workouts and yoga during pregnancy.

Farina and Ubaidh were in a relationship for a couple of years and finally they got married on October 21, 2017. Apart from Bharathi Kannamma she has also worked in shows like Kitchen Galatta, Anjarai Petti, Oru Nimidam Please, Cinema Special and Kollywood Uncut.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.