Tamil TV Actress Kaavya Arivumani To Make Film Debut Opposite Mahendran In Ripubury

Kaavya Arivumani, who is known for her role of Mullai in the popular Tamil television series Pandian Stores, will be making her big-screen debut with Mahendran in the upcoming film. The TV star will be seen playing the female lead role in the horror-comedy titled Ripubury, written and directed by AK.

Kaavya shared a poster featuring herself with a note, “Welcome Kaavya Arivumani onboard." Meanwhile, she has also shared a first look poster featuring Mahendran and his two friends in their characters.

“Happy to share the first look! Extremely grateful for this movie! Thank you Team #RIPUPBURY," the post read.

Kaavya tagged all the cast and crew of the film. She ended the post by saying, “Thank you so much for all the love and support."

Touted to be a horror-comedy, the film is set against a rural backdrop. The film stars Mahendran as the protagonist. He was previously seen in the comic caper Super Duper.

The storyline of the film whirls around the events that took place in Mahendran and his two friend’s lives. Along with Mehandran and Kaavya the film will also have YouTubers Maari and Noble James, who will play the role of Mahendran’s friends in the film.

Moreover, YouTubers Chella and Dhanam will be seen in supporting roles and Aarathy, a newcomer from Kerala, will be Mahendran’s pair in the film.

The cast and crew have already shot 90 percent of the film in Tamil Nadu’s Erode and Gobichettipalayam.

The technical crew of Ripubury includes Sundar Ram Krishnan as the cinematography director and Divakara Thiyagarajan as the music composer. Sunder Ram Krishna and Divakara were also in the crew of Super Duper.

