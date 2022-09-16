Tamil TV Actress Nakshatra Responds to Sreenidhi Sudarshan's Controversial Video

Sreenidhi was last seen in the thriller soap opera Yaaradi Nee Mohini Tamil television actresses Sreenidhi Sudarshan and Nakshatra get along really well and are in fact very good friends. On July 12, Nakshtra tied the knot with beau Vishwa Sam, who is also associated with the television industry and works as an executive producer. However, before their secret wedding, Sreenidhi Sudarshan in an Instagram video, which was deleted a couple of hours after posting, claimed that “the person Nakshatra is going to marry is not good and she has been locked up by her in-laws".

The controversial video fanned many speculations among the fans of the actress. Following this, in May, Nakshathra went live on Instagram and clarified Sreenidhi’s controversial rant about Vishwa Sam and his family.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

“Due to my grandfather’s ailing health, we got married in a hurry. Everything that Srinidhi said in the video is a lie. She was depressed. She has a lot of love for me that’s why she spoke like that. She came to meet me after marriage as if nothing had happened," said the actress.

Sreenidhi, who became a prominent name in the Tamil television industry after her debut in Vijay TV serials 7C, has been part of many controversies due to her statements. More recently, she had hit the headlines for criticizing actor Ajith starrer Valimai, which turned out to be a blockbuster hit.

Advertisement

Sreenidhi was last seen in the thriller soap opera Yaaradi Nee Mohini, wherein she shared the screen with Nakshatra in the role of Janani. It was reported that the actress was ousted from the popular show due to some issues, though, denying the same, Sreenidhi shared that she exited the show to explore some other options.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here