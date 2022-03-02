Tamil TV Actress Trolled By Ajith Fans For Valimai Review

Tamil superstar Ajith’s multilingual blockbuster Valimai is getting a huge footfall at the theatres after its world wide release on February 24. With all the shows running house full, H Vinoth’s directorial grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office only in the first three days.

While fans of Ajith have lauded his performance and are celebrating the success of the movie, they are also trolling those who are criticising the film on social media. Recently Tamil TV actress Sreenidhi Sudarshan faced the ire of the Ajith fans after she shared a review of the movie.

In an Instagram live the actress revealed that she was trolled for criticising Ajith’s acting in Valimai.

Sreenidhi Sudarshan is a well-known name in the Tamil television industry. The actress made her acting debut with the Tamil serial 7C along with Senthil Kumar.

Sreenidhi has appeared in serials like Pagal Nilavu, Romapuri Pandian and Valli among others. She has performed with popular Tamil TV actors like Udhayabhanu Maheswaran, Mohammed Azeem, Stalin, Vignesh Karthick among others.

Recently, Tamil and Telugu actor John Kokken, who appeared in the Tamil sports action film Sarpatta Parambarai in 2021, wrote an open letter to film critic Blue Sattai Maran for his highly critical review of Valimai. The actor in his letter suggested the YouTuber, who reviews movies under his channel Tamil Talkies, to criticise others with respect and not be personal while doing reviews.

Maaran made fun of Ajith’s dance moves in the film and in one of his tweets he also criticised the look of the actor, which did not go down well with the fans of Ajith.

