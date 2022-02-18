Tamil TV Serial Ldhayathai Thirudathe Completes 1000 Episodes

Tamil television serial Idhayathai Thirudathe has become everyone’s favourite due to the interesting plot and superb performances by the actors. The serial revolves around the life of lead characters Sahana and Shiva, two individuals with entirely different demeanours. A misunderstanding erupts between the two and they end up becoming a part of a political rivalry. In another twist, both of them are forced to get married. The serial started in the year 2020 and has received a good viewership. Recently, the show has achieved the milestone of 1000 episodes.

In the second season of the TV series, the story revolves around Sahana and her daughter. Sahana has been separated from her husband Shiva and she raises her daughter Aishwarya without letting her knowing about her father.

Recently TV series Pagal Nilavu fame Sindhu Shyam has also made her entry in Idhayathai Thirudathe. The actress will be seen enacting a negative role in this show. Sindhua recently announced this news on social media. Sindhu wrote that she will be enacting the role of Rajalakshmi in this serial. The actress wrote that she was happy to be back on television after 23 months. Sindhu thanked the Tamil TV viewers for showering love on all the characters she has played till date— Tilaga of Deivamagal, Revathi of Pagal Nilavu. Sindhu also mentioned about her characters of Gadha of Vaava and Deepa of Ethir Neechal.

Idhayathai Thirudathe airs on Colors Tamil at 08:30 pm on week days. The popular romantic drama premiered on February 14, 2020.

Actress Subalakshmi Rangan had also joined the show recently for essaying the character of Aruna. In the upcoming episodes Aruna will be seen entering the slums pretending to be helping the people. In this way she manages to win Shiva’s trust.

The show has been created by Ram Srinivas. Baby Aazhiya, Hima Bindhu and Navin Kumar are playing important roles in the show.

