Tamil TV Star Amaljith Confirms His Relationship With Pavithra

Actor Amaljith has confirmed his relationship with actress Pavithra Arvind. The Tamil TV stars are performing the lead roles of Eashwar and Sakthi respectively in the show Amman, which is airing on Colors Tamil. Amaljith took to Instagram to inform his fans about his relationship with Pavithra. He has posted a picture of himself with Pavithra and captioned it with just one word- “Half" followed by a heart emoticon. His fans are congratulating the love birds in the comment section.

In the picture, Pavithra is seen in a white suit with a pink dupatta and Amaljith is seen in a maroon color T-shirt. The picture posted a week ago by Amaljith has garnered over 3,000 likes. Apart from the word “half", he used hashtags like “couple goals", “my half" and “love" in the caption of the picture.

Amaljith fans have been congratulating him and Pavithra. Many also asked when this couple will get married. Fans have also said that Pavithra from Bangalore is going to be the daughter-in-law of Kerala.

Both TV stars used to share pictures of them and their love for each other was quite evident in their social media posts. However, it is now that they have confirmed their relationship.

Here are a few Instagram posts which created a buzz in the past while hinting at their relationship. In one of the posts, Pavithra has called Amaljith her “universe".

Pavithra Arvind and Amaljith are lead pairs in the ‘Amman’ serial airing on Colors Tamil. Launched in January 2020, the serial has been well-received by fans and has surpassed 800 episodes.

