Tamil Version of Kannada Blockbuster Kantara To Release on October 15

Rishab Shetty’s recently released film Kantara opened to positive word of mouth on September 30, and it soon translated into box office returns as well. In the coming days, the Kannada hit film will be screened in several theatres across the globe. The latest report is that the makers have dubbed the film in Tamil and it will grace the theatres on October 15.

SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu of Dream Warrior Picture, who also produced the blockbuster KGF, will be releasing the film in Tamil Nadu. The producers are planning to open the movie in more than 100 theatres across the state. The Tamil trailer of Kantara was unveiled on Wednesday.

Watch it here:

Advertisement

It is known that the film fraternity of Karnataka has put pressure on theatre owners to downplay Ponniyin Selvan and give a lot more screens to Kantara instead. Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, which had a grand release in worldwide theatres on September 30, was affected by this decision.

Kantara is a period-action thriller, written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty. The actor played the lead role alongside Kishore, Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty.

Top showsha video

In addition to Tamil, the makers have dubbed the film in other languages, including Hindi, which is all set to have its theatrical release this week on October 14. The Malayalam version of the Rishab Shetty starrer will be released by Prithviraj Sukumaran and its date will be announced soon by the makers.

Advertisement

The plot of Kantara is set in the 19th century in a village named Kundapur, where a king offers the local tribals a piece of land in exchange for a deity that would present him with peace and happiness. Generations later, the successor of the king asks for the land in return.

It remains to be seen if Rishab Shetty’s Kantara becomes one of the most talked about and bankable films churned from the Sandalwood industry in recent times after the K.G.F. franchise.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here