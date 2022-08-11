Tamilrockers Leaks Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Film Available on Other Torrent Sites Too

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s most-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha was released on the big screen today, August 11 after a long delay owing to the pandemic. The Forrest Gump remake has opened to positive reviews from both critics and audiences. However, the film has already been leaked online on the piracy website Tamilrockers in HD quality. The film has also been released on other piracy-based websites such as Telegram and Movierulz. Laal Singh Chaddha is among the several films that have been leaked either before or right after its release.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise - Part I were also leaked on several platforms like Movierulz, Telegram, and Tamilrockers, within hours of their release. Vijay’s Beast was also leaked on piracy websites.

Advertisement

Many Bollywood films like Ranveer Singh’s 83, Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Ahan Shetty’s Tadap which all released in theatres have also faced the brunt of piracy.

Coming to Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, it also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The film also has a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan. News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “(Aamir) Khan’s performance is a breathtaking balancing act between comedy and sadness, in a story rich in small laughs and quiet truths. It is never easy to admit when a movie brings one to tears, but you’ll be hard-pressed to hide yourselves when Khan’s face in one of the scenes looks directly into the camera almost making you feel the pain that he has gone through which is hidden behind his long beard and a broad smile. Khan’s performance is elevated by Kareena’s performance. The actor offers yet another one of her many brilliant performances in creating a woman who is attracted not just to naive, simple man, but to the man beneath the simplicity. Mona Singh as Laal’s mother excels in every frame. A special mention for Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij who find the nuances of their characters and take even the smallest scenes and bring them to life."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here