Tamilrockers Leaks Ajay Devgn Film 'Runway 34' on the Day of Its Theatrical Release

Ajay Devgn’s most anticipated directorial Runway 34 made it to the big screens on April 29. Starring Ajay, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh, Runway 34 is billed as an edge-of-the-seat thriller inspired by a true incident.

Fans, movie critics and audience are in awe of Ajay’s directorial and the film has been receiving largely positive reviews from all quarters. However, just hours after the film was released in theatres, it got reportedly leaked on piracy sites including Tamilrockers, Movierulz, among other websites. It is now available for free download on torrent websites.

Runway 34 revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna (played by Ajay Devgn), a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination. Amitabh Bachchan stars as lawyer Narayan Vedant who grills Ajay’s character in court when he is accused of putting the lives of his passengers in danger.

Earlier, Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated film Beast, and Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise - Part I were leaked on several platforms like Movierulz, Telegram, and Tamilrockers, within hours of their releases.

In fact, a day prior to KGF 2’s release, on April 13, its director Prashanth Neel had himself shared a note on his Twitter account, stating, “say no to piracy." Despite his public appeal, the film got leaked online.

“8 years of blood, sweat and tears have gone into bringing you all KGF. We urge you all now to take videos while watching KGF Chapter 2 in the cinemas and upload it on the internet. Let’s all experience the grandiose of KGF in cinemas and spoil it for others waiting to watch it in the theatres." Along with the note, he had written, “The Fight against piracy starts with you! Please don’t take videos and photos and avoid posting them online! Say NO to PIRACY."

Many Bollywood films like Ranveer Singh’s 83, Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Ahan Shetty’s Tadap, which all released in theatres, also faced the brunt of piracy.

