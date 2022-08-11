Tamilrockers Leaks Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan, Film Available on Other Torrent Sites Too

After Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s film Raksha Bandhan has been leaked by Tamilrockers on the day of its release. The Aanand L Rai directorial revolves around the subject of dowry and also stars Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna. The movie has also been leaked online in full HD versions on other torrent sites as well, including Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Telegram, and more. Earlier in the day, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha, too, was leaked online on piracy websites.

A lot of films have fallen victim to piracy in recent times. Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise - Part I were also leaked on several platforms like Movierulz, Telegram, and Tamilrockers, within hours of their release. Vijay’s Beast was also leaked on piracy websites.

Many Bollywood films like Ranveer Singh’s 83, Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Ahan Shetty’s Tadap which all released in theatres have also faced the brunt of piracy.

Coming to Raksha Bandhan, News18 Showsha’s review of the film read, “This one felt like one of the simplest Aanand L Rai stories. There’s nothing flashy, no dhamakedaar entry sequence for the heroines. But we do have funny dialogues, some quite cringy, but presented in a funny way. There are some discrepancies that kind of pop out. For example, in one scene in the latter half of the film, the moustached Akshay Kumar also has his natural facial hair visible. So while he is naturally salt and pepper, the stark black of his moustache is clearly visible on the screen. It takes away the intensity of the scene and doesn’t land the same impact as it should have had. That is something that we do not expect from someone like Rai."

