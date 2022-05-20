Tamilrockers Leaks Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Full HD Movie; Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Film Available Online

It has not even been a day since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released and the film has already been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other pirated platforms. The Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer was released on Friday, May 20, in theatres. The film clashed with Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad.

As reported by BollywoodLife, the Anees Bazmee directorial is available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and more sites in HD prints. It is to see if Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s online leak would affect the box office collection. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 becomes the latest Bollywood film to have been hit by piracy. In the past, films such as Runway 34, Jersey and Gehraiyaan were leaked online.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 follows the 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles. It is known that the Priyadarshan-directorial was an adaptation of the Malayalam hit, Manichitratazhu, directed by Fazli.

News18.com, in its review, gave the film a 3.5-star rating. “Overall, the Anees Baazmee directorial is an entertaining watch for sure. However, it would be great if we not get into comparison with its prequel, which we must not forget, was also an adaptation," the review read.

Speaking with News18.com, Kartik explained that the film is not a quintessential sequel to the Akshay Kumar starrer. “We have taken that world (of the previous film) but everything else is new, of our own. I hope people will love it in its own new dynamic world that we have created with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. My approach has been simple and that is to do a new film and never draw any comparisons or I was doing a sequel. For me, it was a new character taking the world forward. Everything is different. It will give u a bit of nostalgia as there are a few elements but apart from that it’s a new film," he said.

