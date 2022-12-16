Home » News » Movies » Tamilrockers Leaks James Cameron's Avatar the Way of Water, Film Available on Other Torrent Sites Too

If the reports are to be believed, Avatar: The Way of Water is now available for download in HD, 720P, and 1080P on various websites.

December 16, 2022

And so the story continues. Thirteen years after the original Avatar hit the silver screens, its sequel titled Avatar: The Way of Water has begun its reign in theatres. Avatar 2 was released on Friday, December 16, and is aiming to make the same waves that its predecessor created by becoming the highest-grossing film of all time with a whopping collection of $2.9 billion worldwide. Now, Avatar: The Way Of Water, which is the sequel to the triple Oscar-winning 3D sci-fi flick looks at a wide global outlook. But multiple media reports claim that James Cameron’s ambitious project has already leaked online within 24 hours of its release.

If the reports are to be believed, Avatar: The Way of Water is now available for download in HD, 720P, and 1080P on various websites. The sites include Movierulz, Filmyzilaa, and Tamilrockers. In addition to this, the newly released film is now being also circulated on the social media platform Telegram. Not only the English version, but also the dubbed versions including Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and others are available.

On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the final screen count of Avatar: The Way Of Water in India. According to his estimation, daily more than 3800 plus shows of the movie will be screened in the country.

RELATED NEWS

On Wednesday, he revealed the estimation of the advance booking status of the film at national chains including Cinepolis, INOX, and PVR. He suggested that over 4,41,960 tickets for the film were booked in advance and the number was predicted to only accelerate as the movie releases.

The blue spectacle of James Cameron will once again highlight the life of Jake Sully and Neytiri’s family as they face new challenges along the coast of Pandora. Apart from the original cast, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, and Edie Falco are a few of the newest addition to the cast.

