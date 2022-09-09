Tamilrockers Leaks Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra; Ayan Mukerji Film Available On Torrent Sites Too

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva has been one of the most anticipated films. The Ayan Mukerji helmed movie had been in the pipeline for close to 8 years, and today the Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starrer has finally released. But, no sooner did it hit the theatres than the entire film was leaked on various torrent sites. Brahmastra full movie in HD version is now available for free viewing at various websites like TamilRockers and Filmyzilla, and it would most definitely affect the business of the film.

Several films that released earlier in theatres, including Aamir khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan, Liger, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 amongst others had also faced the consequences of piracy. However, what should be noted is that Brahmastra released despite Star India’s appeal to the court to block all piracy sites. The court had even blocked 18 such rogue websites.

Brahmastra released today amidst much fanfare. Fans had been waiting to see how the film, promised to be a visual extravaganza, would turn out to be. It I also the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are sharing the screen together.Ayan Mukerji introduces his concept of ‘Astraverse’, or the world of various ‘astras’ which give power to those who wear it.

News18’s review of Brahmastra reads, “Brahmastra is not a perfect film, but then few films are. It’s overlong at 2 hours and 46 minutes, and it’s both simple and simplistic in places. But it’s a solid and satisfying watch, a well-crafted look and a vision of a filmmaker something that needs to applauded and appreciated. The film is a visual feast which needs to be watched on the big screen. As for part two, bring it on!"

